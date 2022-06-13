Malaysian companies from palm oil plantations to semiconductor makers are refusing orders and forgoing billions in sales, hampered by a shortage of more than a million workers that threatens the country’s economic recovery. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia losing billions in sales as firms turn down orders due to migrant labour shortage
- Malaysia lacks at least 1.2 million workers across manufacturing, plantation and construction, industry and government data show
- The palm oil industry, warns 3 million tonnes of crop could be lost this year as fruit rots unpicked, meaning losses of more than US$4 billion
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Malaysian companies from palm oil plantations to semiconductor makers are refusing orders and forgoing billions in sales, hampered by a shortage of more than a million workers that threatens the country’s economic recovery. Photo: Reuters