Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate Theary Seng, dressed as Lady Liberty, is arrested by police in Phnom Penh on Tuesday after being found guilty of treason. Photo: AFP
Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate Theary Seng, dressed as Lady Liberty, is arrested by police in Phnom Penh on Tuesday after being found guilty of treason. Photo: AFP
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cambodia jails ‘Lady Liberty’ lawyer for treason over Sam Rainsy’s failed return from exile, alongside dozens of others

  • Cambodian-American lawyer Theary Seng stood outside the court dressed as Lady Liberty, saying she wanted her arrest to be public and ‘not in the shadow’
  • She and dozens of others were convicted over a failed attempt by the leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party to return from exile in 2019

Associated Press
Associated Press in Phnom Penh

Updated: 2:03pm, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate Theary Seng, dressed as Lady Liberty, is arrested by police in Phnom Penh on Tuesday after being found guilty of treason. Photo: AFP
Cambodian-American lawyer and human rights advocate Theary Seng, dressed as Lady Liberty, is arrested by police in Phnom Penh on Tuesday after being found guilty of treason. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE