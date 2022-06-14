Currently, about 90 per cent of AirAsia’s passengers are from India. Photo: Reuters
Currently, about 90 per cent of AirAsia’s passengers are from India. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  Southeast Asia

AirAsia turns to India to fill gap left by absent China tourists due to Covid-19 travel curbs

  • The Malaysian airline is seeing high footfall from Indian passengers travelling to countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia
  • Driven by post-Pandemic demand, Indian tourists currently comprise about 90 per cent of travellers on the budget carrier

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:21pm, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Currently, about 90 per cent of AirAsia’s passengers are from India. Photo: Reuters
Currently, about 90 per cent of AirAsia’s passengers are from India. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE