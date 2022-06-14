A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at the Kampung Baru wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is partially lifting its export ban. Photo: AP
A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at the Kampung Baru wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is partially lifting its export ban. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia eases chicken export ban but not for Singapore’s favourite ‘broiler’

  • The curbs are only being eased on a small number of chicken types – and not the one most commonly exported to Singapore – meaning the impact could be limited
  • The halt on exports of 3.6 million chickens a month, which began on June 1, was the latest protectionist step in Asia as prices of everyday goods surge

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:54pm, 14 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at the Kampung Baru wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is partially lifting its export ban. Photo: AP
A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at the Kampung Baru wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is partially lifting its export ban. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE