Malaysia eases chicken export ban but not for Singapore’s favourite ‘broiler’
- The curbs are only being eased on a small number of chicken types – and not the one most commonly exported to Singapore – meaning the impact could be limited
- The halt on exports of 3.6 million chickens a month, which began on June 1, was the latest protectionist step in Asia as prices of everyday goods surge
A seller prepares freshly butchered chickens at the Kampung Baru wet market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is partially lifting its export ban. Photo: AP