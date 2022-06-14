Concerns pet cats can infect their human owners following research into a suspected transmission in Thailand. Photo: Shutterstock
Thai cat with Covid suspected to have infected human
- Scientists describe a case in which a female veterinary surgeon was infected with the virus while treating a cat in the southern city of Songkhla
- The case underscores the need to isolate animals at home in the event of an infection, because virus can move between species, doctor says
