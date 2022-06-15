Thailand’s opposition parties on Wednesday filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s opposition party files no-confidence motion against ‘flawed’ PM, elections just months away
- Opposition hopes to bring down Prayuth’s 17-party government, but his majority of 253 parliamentary seats verses 208 means he is likely to prevail, say analysts
- Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 10 cabinet ministers are accused of corruption, economic mismanagement and of undermining democracy and clinging to power
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Thailand’s opposition parties on Wednesday filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters