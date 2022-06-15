Thailand’s opposition parties on Wednesday filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s opposition party files no-confidence motion against ‘flawed’ PM, elections just months away

  • Opposition hopes to bring down Prayuth’s 17-party government, but his majority of 253 parliamentary seats verses 208 means he is likely to prevail, say analysts
  • Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 10 cabinet ministers are accused of corruption, economic mismanagement and of undermining democracy and clinging to power

Reuters
Updated: 10:51pm, 15 Jun, 2022

