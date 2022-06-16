Customers at the outside seating areas of bars and restaurants in the Patpong entertainment district of Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Thailand mulls longer hours for pubs, bars as Covid cases drop
- Southeast Asia’s second-biggest economy has been easing travel and economic restrictions to kick-start growth as new infections have dropped
- Covid-19 infections dropped to 2,153 on Thursday, down from more than 20,000 per day reported in April
