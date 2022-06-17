Thai police charged three social media influencers with lese majeste over controversial social media advertisements for an e-commerce firm Lazada that monarchists said mocked a member of the royal family. Photo: Reuters
Thai police charged three social media influencers with lese majeste over controversial social media advertisements for an e-commerce firm Lazada that monarchists said mocked a member of the royal family. Photo: Reuters
Thai influencers charged with royal insult over Lazada adverts

  • Angry monarchists said a video clip portraying a woman in a wheelchair was an insulting allusion to a member of the royal family
  • Criticism of the monarchy is taboo in Thailand, where the King and his family are protected by some of the world’s toughest royal insult laws

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:15am, 17 Jun, 2022

