Police tape is seen tied around a trash can near the scene of a deadly shooting in Philadelphia earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Filipino lawyer shot dead while on US holiday with mother: ‘I will bring him home soon in a box’
- Philippine government lawyer John Albert Laylo was heading to the airport with his mother when his Uber was stopped at a red light at around 4.10am on Saturday
- The 35-year-old was shot in the back of the head after several rounds were fired into the car. No one was arrested, and no weapon has been found, police said
