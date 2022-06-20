Philippines’ Bongbong Marcos appoints himself agriculture secretary. Photo: Reuters
Rice job: Philippines’ Bongbong Marcos appoints himself agriculture chief, plans ‘impossible’ rice price slash

  • Though not unprecedented, it is unusual for a Philippines president to hold a post in his own cabinet – he should ‘rely on good advisers’, expert said
  • Marcos’ plan to dramatically lower local rice prices to 20 pesos a kg (37 cents) is ‘impossible’, agriculture economist said

Updated: 8:07pm, 20 Jun, 2022

