Philippines’ Bongbong Marcos appoints himself agriculture secretary. Photo: Reuters
Rice job: Philippines’ Bongbong Marcos appoints himself agriculture chief, plans ‘impossible’ rice price slash
- Though not unprecedented, it is unusual for a Philippines president to hold a post in his own cabinet – he should ‘rely on good advisers’, expert said
- Marcos’ plan to dramatically lower local rice prices to 20 pesos a kg (37 cents) is ‘impossible’, agriculture economist said
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Philippines’ Bongbong Marcos appoints himself agriculture secretary. Photo: Reuters