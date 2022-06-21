The world’s biggest freshwater fish, a giant stingray that weighs 300kg, was caught in Cambodia. Photo: Reuters
World’s biggest freshwater fish caught by Cambodian in the Mekong River

  • The stingray measures almost 4 metres (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighs about 300kg (660lbs)
  • ‘That the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign’, as the waterway faces many environmental challenges, scientist said

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:35am, 21 Jun, 2022

