The world’s biggest freshwater fish, a giant stingray that weighs 300kg, was caught in Cambodia. Photo: Reuters
World’s biggest freshwater fish caught by Cambodian in the Mekong River
- The stingray measures almost 4 metres (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighs about 300kg (660lbs)
- ‘That the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign’, as the waterway faces many environmental challenges, scientist said
