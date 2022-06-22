Singapore and South Korea have both reported cases of monkeypox , health authorities said on Tuesday, as the viral disease continues to spread across the world. The patient in Singapore, who tested positive on June 20, is a 42-year-old British man who works as a flight attendant and had flown in and out of the island country around mid-June, the health ministry said in a statement. He is in stable condition in a ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in Singapore, the ministry said. Thirteen close contacts of the man were identified as of Tuesday, and all will be placed under quarantine for 21 days since their last contact with him, the statement added. Contact tracing is ongoing for affected flights and for the duration of the man’s stay in Singapore. The last monkeypox case detected in the Southeast Asian city state was three years ago. Meanwhile, South Korea on Wednesday said that the first two suspected cases of monkeypox had been reported in the country, adding that diagnostic tests were being conducted and health authorities will hold a briefing once the tests were completed. One of the people with suspected monkeypox, a foreign national who reportedly showed potential symptoms since Sunday, entered the country on Monday and is currently under treatment in an isolation bed at a hospital in the city of Busan, some 300km (186 miles) southeast of the capital Seoul. The other, a Korean citizen who showed symptoms while entering the country from Germany on Tuesday afternoon, has been admitted to Incheon Medical Centre for treatment. “Diagnostic tests and epidemiological investigations on the monkeypox are being conducted and the health authority will swiftly hold a briefing to announce measures and response plans once the results are out,” the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said in a statement, without giving further details of the individuals. China calls for overseas arrivals to be monitored for signs of monkeypox Earlier this month, South Korea designated monkeypox as a second-degree infectious disease, according to its four-tier system, with 22 contagious diseases including Covid-19, cholera and chickenpox being included in the same category. Monkeypox is a viral disease and infected individuals can experience symptoms typically ranging from fever to muscle ache and skin rash. Most patients recover within two to three weeks though some can develop serious complications, Singapore’s health ministry said. Transmission of the virus typically requires direct contact with bodily fluids, infectious sores, or contaminated material in large respiratory droplets. Australia, which on May 20 reported its first case, had confirmed eight as of June 10. More than 35 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, and confirmed cases now exceed 2,500. Additional reporting by Bloomberg