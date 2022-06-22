Myanmar Union Minister of Defence, General Mya Tun Oo, controversially attends a meeting of the Asean Defence Ministers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar minister joins Asean defence meeting as junta shifts Suu Kyi trial to prison

  • 600 civic groups appealed against inviting General Mya Tun Oo, accusing him of complicity in violence by Myanmar’s military as it seeks to crush opposition
  • Military rulers have without explanation ordered all legal proceedings against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be moved from a courtroom to a prison

Associated Press and Reuters

Updated: 6:31pm, 22 Jun, 2022

