A worker harvests palm oil fruits at a plantation in Selangor’s Banting, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s palm oil output recovery hopes dashed as fertiliser, worker shortages persist
- Fertiliser prices surged over the last year on logistics snarl-ups and the Ukraine war while an intake of foreign labourers was approved, there’s a prolonged delay in getting them
- The Malaysian Palm Oil Association said yields in the country will likely be lower than expected over the rest of the year
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A worker harvests palm oil fruits at a plantation in Selangor’s Banting, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters