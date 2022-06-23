A worker harvests palm oil fruits at a plantation in Selangor’s Banting, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
A worker harvests palm oil fruits at a plantation in Selangor’s Banting, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s palm oil output recovery hopes dashed as fertiliser, worker shortages persist

  • Fertiliser prices surged over the last year on logistics snarl-ups and the Ukraine war while an intake of foreign labourers was approved, there’s a prolonged delay in getting them
  • The Malaysian Palm Oil Association said yields in the country will likely be lower than expected over the rest of the year

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:58am, 23 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker harvests palm oil fruits at a plantation in Selangor’s Banting, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
A worker harvests palm oil fruits at a plantation in Selangor’s Banting, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE