There was a pivotal moment in one Filipina woman’s life that eclipsed all others – it was the moment, she says, when she first slid her legs into a mermaid tail. Queen Pangke Tabora is a transgender woman approaching middle age, and seeing her legs encased in vibrant, scaly-looking neoprene three years ago was the realisation of a childhood dream. It marked the beginning of her immersion into a watery world where she would find acceptance. The former insurance company worker described the experience of gliding under water, half-human and half-fish, as “meditation in motion.” “The feeling was mermai-sing,” Tabora said one recent morning while lounging in a fiery red tail on a rocky beach south of Manila, where she now teaches mermaiding and freediving full-time. “The world outside is really noisy and you will find peace under water. … It’s a good skill in the real world, especially during the pandemic.” Across the world, there are thousands more merfolk like her – humans of all shapes, genders and backgrounds who enjoy dressing up as mermaids. In recent years, a growing number have gleefully flocked to mermaid conventions and competitions, formed local groups called “pods,” launched mermaid magazines and poured their savings into a multimillion-dollar mermaid tail industry. On a planet plagued by war, disease and social upheaval, many merfolk have found life in the water a refuge. Perhaps Sebastian, the ornery crab in the 1989 film The Little Mermaid , said it best in his warning to land-loving mermaid Ariel: “The human world, it’s a mess. Life under the sea is better than anything they got up there!” Away from the critics and chaos of life on land, mer-world is the kinder, gentler and more joyful alternative to the real world. It is also a world, merfolk say, where you can be whoever and whatever you want. It is also inspiring to merfolk like Che Monique, the Washington, DC-based founder of the Society of Fat Mermaids, which promotes body-positive mermaiding. Animal activist performs ‘mermaid’ and iron man does daily exercises in park “I’m a 300-pound Black mermaid in America over 35, and hopefully that tells somebody they can do whatever they want to do,” says Monique, whose group sells shirts that read ‘Fat mermaids make waves’ and ‘Gender is fluid under the sea.’ “Sure, on the one hand it is really silly, but I’ve watched it change people’s lives.” After all, the ocean is vast, she notes, and most of the planet is covered in water. So why not dive in? “I think there’s room under the sea for all of us,” Monique says. Swimming in the tails takes practice, and requires a piece of equipment long used by freedivers called a monofin – a single fin into which both feet are inserted. A mermaid’s mastery of the dolphin kick is key, along with equalisation techniques to alleviate ear pressure under water. PADI, SSI and NAUI, the world’s major scuba diving certification organisations, now offer mermaid courses. There’s even a World Mermaid Championship, last held in China in 2019, which featured 70 mermaids flipping and posing in a giant glass tank before a panel of pensive judges. Masses of merfolk swarmed the streets of New York for the annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade. And mermaid conventions (“Mercons”) are now held globally. Last month, more than 300 merfolk from across the US and Canada attended the California Mermaid Convention Tabora applauds the inclusiveness of the mermaid community. “You can accommodate young people, straight men and gays, older people,” says Tabora, whose mermaiding school is called DIVERSity by SeaReynang Pengki. “Everyone can be a mermaid!”