People surround the Merlion statue along the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore man who preyed on disabled children jailed for record 45 years in ‘exceptionally sickening’ case
- Prosecutors said the man’s crimes spanned 16 years, including from 2005 to 2018 when he worked as a part-time tutor to ‘gain access to a ready pool of children’
- Police were only alerted after a woman bought the man’s old laptop and stumbled upon a cache of obscene photos and videos that were automatically downloaded
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People surround the Merlion statue along the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore. Photo: AFP