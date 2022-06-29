As the world’s economies struggle to untangle unprecedented congestion in global supply chains, one of the world’s busiest ports is backing an ambitious modernisation plan to provide solutions. Singapore is forging ahead with a US$40 billion project to build the world’s biggest automated port by 2040 – one that will double the existing space and feature drones and driverless vehicles. The city state started operations at two new berths last year, and construction work is continuing on the next phase. It’s becoming more urgent for ports to add capacity and speed as the pandemic has changed the nature of global supply chains. The just-in-time system for shipping has broken down as exporters in Asia face obstacles getting goods transported to customers in the US and Europe, and the situation has only worsened this year with Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine. Ports are the most visible choke points in the US$22 trillion arena for merchant trade, and a long-overdue transformation will require tackling a host of problems. Terminals are constrained by fading technology and limited space, while inefficiencies are compounded by containers piling up at gardens and a short supply of workers and trucks. This is how Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore drives innovation despite global supply-chain disruptions Because it is located in the Strait of Malacca, Singapore is a regular pit stop on container routes that connect Asian factories to consumers in Europe. The port, which handled the most trans-shipped cargo in the world in 2020, has come through the pandemic in better shape than most of its peers. “Singapore is the world’s biggest transshipment hub, a position it will hold for years to come,” said Choi Na Young Hwan, head of the international logistics analysis team at think tank the Korea Maritime Institute. “Singapore is setting itself as a benchmark for other ports.” Singapore, a densely populated island slightly smaller than New York City, would seem a difficult place for expansion. But the city state, facing rising competition from rivals such as Shanghai, began allocating funds in 2013 to reclaim land needed to build a new port, Tuas, on the country’s west coast. The port eventually will double its capacity to 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) by 2040. The plan, set in place long before the onset of supply-chain upheaval, now appears prescient. The expansion has provided much-needed space to run operations efficiently and carry the city beyond the current pandemic, said Ley Hoon Quah, chief executive officer at the Maritime and Port Authority. Investment in ports isn’t just about building more roads and trucks. It’s also about improving the port’s ability to track and coordinate what’s happening at sea with all the moving parts needed to transport containers on land. Singapore will operate automated guided vehicles to move more containers between the gardens and berths where ships wait. A human driving a truck will use sensors and wireless communications to lead a convoy of driverless vehicles in and out of the port. Drones will be used for shore-to-ship deliveries, and aid security guards with checks. The upgraded technology will save on manpower in the global labour crunch. But the Singapore port wants to take a further step by integrating information systems, enabling it to track cargo and communicate surges in demand to all supply-chain players. Singapore’s strategy is to set itself apart from the competition, as global delays are forcing ships to rethink where along their route to stop, said the MPA’s Quah. The port’s goal is to make itself more efficient for ships to carry out all their needs: from banking to refuelling to unloading container cargo and storing it there until the next ships become available, she said.