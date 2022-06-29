Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who co-founded Rappler, speaks to members of the media as she arrives at a court in Manila last year. Photo: AFP
Philippine news site Rappler ordered to shut down ahead of Duterte’s exit
- The site co-founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa has fought for survival after being accused of tax evasion and violating a foreign-ownership ban
- The latest blow was delivered by the Securities and Exchange Commission which on Wednesday confirmed the revocation of Rappler’s ‘certificates of incorporation’
