Gaiyathiri Murugayan (centre) is escorted from her flat in 2016 after the death of her domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don. File photo: Today Online
Singapore top court rejects Myanmar helper killer’s appeal against 30-year jail term
- Gaiyathiri Murugayan, who had repeatedly assaulted Piang Ngaih Don until she died in 2016, sought a shorter sentence of 12 to 15 years
- After the judges rejected her appeal, Gaiyathiri said she will continue to write to Prime Minister Lee ‘because it’s my life and I cannot die here’
