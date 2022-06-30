President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., center, during the inauguration ceremony at National Museum on Thursday in Manila, Philippines. Marcos was sworn in as the country’s 17th president. Photo: AP
Marcos Jnr sworn in as Philippine president decades after father was ousted from power
- Marcos Jnr pledged education reforms, to improve food sufficiency, infrastructure, and to give full support for millions of overseas Filipino workers
- ‘Bongbong’ succeeds the popular Rodrigo Duterte, who gained infamy for his deadly drug war and has threatened to kill suspected dealers after he leaves office
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., center, during the inauguration ceremony at National Museum on Thursday in Manila, Philippines. Marcos was sworn in as the country’s 17th president. Photo: AP