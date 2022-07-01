Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference after their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he gave Vladimir Putin message from Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky
- The Russian leader is hosting his Indonesian counterpart as Moscow seeks to pivot to Asia and Africa in wake of Western sanctions over his invasion
- Widodo, fresh from a trip to Kyiv, says he expressed his readiness to help start communication between Putin and Zelensky
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference after their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE