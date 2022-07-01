Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference after their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he gave Vladimir Putin message from Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky

  • The Russian leader is hosting his Indonesian counterpart as Moscow seeks to pivot to Asia and Africa in wake of Western sanctions over his invasion
  • Widodo, fresh from a trip to Kyiv, says he expressed his readiness to help start communication between Putin and Zelensky

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:40am, 1 Jul, 2022

