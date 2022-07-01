In a speech in June, Marcos vowed to foster “stronger and deeper” Philippines-China relations.

He said relations with China are “very important” and “advantageous to both countries”, considering China as his country’s “strongest partner” in pandemic recovery.

“We look forward to continuing fostering this relationship. Making it stronger. Making it deeper and to the advantage of our two great countries,” Marcos said, adding that he sees the future of Philippines-China relations “developing in many ways”.

Advertisement

Manalo, whose foreign service career began in 1979, also served as Philippine ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

“A veteran diplomat is more likely to appreciate the need to navigate difficult nuances and choices in geopolitics,” retired political professor Temario Rivera said.

“By appointing Manalo, (Marcos) might be sending a signal of trying not to antagonise any of the major powers in the region, especially the US and China.”