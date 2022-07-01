Thailand says Myanmar apologised for fighter jet airspace violation

Myanmar’s military has been fighting ethnic Karen guerillas on its side of the border with Thailand.

“The military attaches have spoken to each other, and they have apologised, and our foreign ministries have talked. This may seem like a serious incident, but it depends on us if we want to escalate this. Currently the two sides enjoy a good relationship and are able to talk,” Prayuth told reporters.

He added that “the most important thing is that we do have a capability to defend our sovereignty. We also must plan for the strength and modernity (of our defence) in the future. This is not a major issue”.

Thailand’s air force dispatched two US-made F-16 fighter jets to the area where the MiG-29 had been flying.

Thai military authorities said the Myanmar jet had been providing air support to a military ground operation inside Myanmar taking place just a kilometre away from the border. Thailand said more than 500 people crossed over to the Thai side during the incident.

Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerillas, many of whom live in border areas, has continued for decades but has intensified since the military seized power in February last year from a democratically elected government.

Students take shelter in Thailand’s Tak province on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

The fighting has sent waves of refugees from Myanmar fleeing into Thailand. They are then sent back when the fighting recedes.

The conflict has sparked concern among Myanmar’s neighbours, with a special envoy from regional block the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) beginning a visit on Wednesday to try to kick-start talks between the army and the opposition.