Activists protest against the death penalty in Singapore in April. File photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia / Southeast Asia

Singapore to execute another Malaysian drug trafficker next week

  • Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of trafficking heroin into the city state, is expected to be hanged on Thursday
  • In April, the execution of the mentally disabled Malaysian drug trafficker, Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, triggered outrage

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:24pm, 1 Jul, 2022

