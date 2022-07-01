NEWBrew is made from NEWater, Singapore’s own brand of ultra-clean and high-grade recycled water. Photo: Instagram/PUB Singapore
Singapore’s NEWBrew made from recycled toilet water ‘tastes just like beer’, fans say
- NEWBrew uses NEWater, Singapore’s brand of drinking water recycled from sewage
- PUB, the country’s water agency, says it is part of an effort to educate Singaporeans on the importance of sustainable water use and recycling
