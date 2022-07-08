Philippines’ Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her news website Rappler, lost their appeal. Photo: Reuters
Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa loses appeal of cyber libel conviction
- Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her former colleague Rey Santos Jnr face lengthy jail sentences, but will take the case to the Supreme Court
- Ruling comes soon after Philippine authorities ordered Ressa’s news website Rappler to shut down ahead of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s last day in office
