Philippines’ Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her news website Rappler, lost their appeal. Photo: Reuters
Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa loses appeal of cyber libel conviction

  • Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa and her former colleague Rey Santos Jnr face lengthy jail sentences, but will take the case to the Supreme Court
  • Ruling comes soon after Philippine authorities ordered Ressa’s news website Rappler to shut down ahead of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s last day in office

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:47pm, 8 Jul, 2022

