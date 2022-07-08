Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr has tested positive for Covid-19, his spokeswoman said Friday, two days after he met face-to-face with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila. Marcos Jnr, who was sworn into office on June 30, has cancelled in-person meetings as he recovers from a “slight fever”, press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles told reporters. It is not clear exactly when Marcos Jnr received the positive test result, but photos posted on his Facebook account on Thursday showed him holding in-person meetings at the presidential palace without wearing a mask. Neither Marcos Jnr nor Wang wore masks during their sit-down on Wednesday, photos showed. Wang is now in Bali for the G20 gathering. His delegation has been informed of Marcos Jnr’s Covid-19 test result, the Chinese embassy in Manila said. Philippines’ Marcos should look to China’s success in fighting corruption Cruz-Angeles advised anyone who had been in close contact with Marcos Jnr to monitor for symptoms and undergo testing if needed. “The president will be isolated for seven days from the time that he tested positive,” and will be allowed to work after that if his symptoms are gone, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said. It is the second time Marcos Jnr has tested positive for the coronavirus. His eldest son, newly elected congressman Sandro Marcos, has tested negative, while his wife and two other sons are away and were not exposed to him, Cruz-Angeles said.