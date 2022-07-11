Footage of the Saturday incident on Tuas Second Link showed a woman prying off a number plate with her bare hands before hurling it at the car’s windscreen. Photo: Facebook / SGRVigilante
Viral road rage outburst on Malaysia-Singapore bridge sparks police investigation
- Footage of the incident on Tuas Second Link showed a woman prying off a number plate with her bare hands before hurling it at the car’s windscreen
- The cars of those involved had Singapore number plates, but Malaysian police did not disclose their nationalities
