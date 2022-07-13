Indonesian migrant worker, Ari Rohman, collects bunches of palm oil at a plantation in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian migrant worker, Ari Rohman, collects bunches of palm oil at a plantation in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia freeze on migrant workers to Malaysia could derail economy

  • This latest blow for Malaysia – the world’s second-largest palm oil producer and a key link in the global supply chain – could derail its economic recovery
  • Decision made after Malaysia’s immigration authorities continued to use an online recruitment system linked to allegations of trafficking and forced labour

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:26pm, 13 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian migrant worker, Ari Rohman, collects bunches of palm oil at a plantation in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian migrant worker, Ari Rohman, collects bunches of palm oil at a plantation in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE