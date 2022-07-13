Indonesian migrant worker, Ari Rohman, collects bunches of palm oil at a plantation in Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia freeze on migrant workers to Malaysia could derail economy
- This latest blow for Malaysia – the world’s second-largest palm oil producer and a key link in the global supply chain – could derail its economic recovery
- Decision made after Malaysia’s immigration authorities continued to use an online recruitment system linked to allegations of trafficking and forced labour
