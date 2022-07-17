Thailand will for allow foreigners to fully own land for residential use, a government official said, seeking to boost its economy by attracting a million new big-spending residents from overseas. For decades Thailand has been a popular expatriate destination for investment, retirement and for starting small businesses, but foreign land ownership has been restricted. Subject to cabinet approval, foreign nationals will be permitted to own up to 1 rai (0.16 hectares) from September, providing they can invest 40 million baht (US$1.09 million) in Thai property, securities or funds over the three years, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana. The government is keen to attract more skilled workers and retirees and the proposal would include some tax benefits and a 10-year visa. The scheme, which would be reviewed after five years, aims to add one trillion baht (US$27.25 billion) to the economy, and boost investments by 800 billion baht, Thanakorn said. The government expects the economy to grow 3.5 per cent this year and reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023. Thailand discourages discounts, wants high value tourists post-Covid The announcement came in the same week Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers dramatically rose again after a massive slump during the pandemic, with around 30,000 holidaymakers now arriving every day. The figures for mid-July were announced by the governor of the Thai central bank, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, according to the Bangkok Post newspaper. If the trend continues, officials expects at least eight million international holidaymakers by the end of the year, according to the report. So far, the bank’s estimates for this year were a maximum of about sic million visitors. One million additional tourists would increase the gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.4 per cent each, the governor said. The tourism sector, which is crucial to Thailand, had almost come to a complete standstill during the pandemic and had only recovered slowly at first – also because very complicated entry regulations were in force for a long time. As of July 1, however, visitors only have to present a vaccination card or a negative coronavirus test upon arrival. The requirement to wear a mask outdoors has also largely been lifted. However, the country is still far from its pre-pandemic figures: In 2019, some 40 million people travelled to the holiday destination known for its beaches and temples, among other things. Additional reporting dpa