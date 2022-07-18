Beijing is one of four Asian cities in the top 10 of most expensive places for international employees. Photo: Getty Images
Which cities are the most expensive for expats to live in?
- According to an annual cost of living survey by a US consulting firm, Asian cities occupy four of the top 10 most expensive places for international employees
- Tokyo tumbled to ninth place from third a year earlier, partly due to the weakening of the yen, but also affected by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine
