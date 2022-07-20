A landmine found during a de-mining operation in eastern Myanmar’s Kayah state. The dangerous work is done ‘by hand with only rudimentary equipment and without any professional training’, Amnesty said. Photo: Amnesty International via AFP
Myanmar junta troops lay landmines around churches, homes and toilets, Amnesty International says
- Researchers from the rights campaign group said Myanmar’s junta was committing war crimes by laying landmines around villages ‘on a massive scale’
- ‘Soldiers have placed landmines in people’s yards, at the entrance of homes, and outside toilets,’ Amnesty said on Wednesday
A landmine found during a de-mining operation in eastern Myanmar’s Kayah state. The dangerous work is done ‘by hand with only rudimentary equipment and without any professional training’, Amnesty said. Photo: Amnesty International via AFP