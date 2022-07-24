Armed police walk inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon city, Philippines, where a gunman killed at least three people. Photo: AP
3 dead in shooting at top Philippines university - ‘determined’ assassin had two guns
- A former mayor was among those killed as she attended her daughter’s graduation at Ateneo de Manila University – police say it appears to be an assassination
- A suspect, wounded in a shoot-out with campus security, was arrested after a car chase and is in custody being interrogated
Armed police walk inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon city, Philippines, where a gunman killed at least three people. Photo: AP