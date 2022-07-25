Myanmar ’s junta has executed four prisoners including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi ’s party and a prominent activist, state media said on Monday, in the country’s first use of capital punishment in decades. Sentenced to death in January in a closed-door trial, the four men had been accused of helping militias to fight the army that seized power in a coup last year and unleashed a bloody crackdown on its opponents. Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration outlawed by the ruling military junta, condemned the reported executions. “Extremely saddened … condemn the junta’s cruelty with strongest terms,” the NUG president’s office spokesman Kyaw Zaw said via text message. “The global community must punish their cruelty.” Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) who was arrested in November, was reportedly among those executed. Prominent democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu – better known as “Jimmy” – was also put to death, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said. Myanmar junta’s plan to hang pro-democracy activists raises global alarm Two other men, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw, had been sentenced to death for killing a woman they alleged was an informer for the junta in Yangon. “I am outraged and devastated at the news of the junta’s execution of Myanmar patriots and champions of human rights and democracy,” Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said in a statement. “My heart goes out to their families, friends and loved ones and indeed all the people in Myanmar who are victims of the junta’s escalating atrocities … These depraved acts must be a turning point for the international community.” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had condemned the junta’s decision to carry out the executions after it was announced last month, calling it “a blatant violation to the right to life, liberty and security of person”. Phyo Zeya Thaw had been accused of orchestrating several attacks on regime forces, including a gun attack on a commuter train in Yangon in August that killed five policemen. A hip-hop pioneer whose subversive rhymes irked the previous junta, he was jailed in 2008 for membership in an illegal organisation and possession of foreign currency. He was elected to parliament representing Suu Kyi’s NLD in the 2015 elections, which ushered in a transition to civilian rule. The country’s military alleged voter fraud during elections in 2020 – which the NLD won by a landslide – as justification for its coup on February 1 last year. Myanmar junta placed Suu Kyi in solitary confinement to ‘embarrass’ her Suu Kyi has been detained since then and faces a slew of charges in a junta court that could see her face a prison sentence of more than 150 years. Kyaw Min Yu, who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student uprising against the country’s previous military regime, was arrested in an overnight raid in October. Executions in Myanmar have previously been carried out by hanging. The Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group, said the last judicial executions in Myanmar took place in the late 1980s. A military spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment. Thazin Nyunt Aung, the wife of Phyo Zeyar Thaw, said she had not be informed of her husband’s execution. Other relatives could not immediately be reached for comment. Myanmar has been in chaos since last year’s coup, with conflict spreading across the country after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in cities. The AAPP says more than 2,100 people have been killed by the security forces since the coup, a figure the junta says is exaggerated. The true picture of the violence has become hard to assess since clashes have spread to more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgent groups are also fighting the military. Last week, the International Court of Justice rejected Myanmar’s objections to a genocide case over its treatment of the Muslim Rohingya minority, paving the way for the case to be heard in full. The latest executions close off any chance of ending the unrest in the country, said Myanmar analyst Richard Horsey, of the International CRISIS group. “Any possibility of dialogue to end the crisis created by the coup has now been removed,” Horsey said. “This is the regime demonstrating that it will do what it wants and listen to no one. It sees this as a demonstration of strength, but it may be a serious miscalculation.” Additional reporting by Reuters