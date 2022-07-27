Motorists manoeuvre around a damaging building in Bangued, the Philippines’ Abra province, following Wednesday’s earthquake. Photo: Office of Congressman Ching Bernos Handout via EPA-EFE
developing | Powerful 7-magnitude earthquake strikes the Philippines, killing at least 2
- A hospital and other buildings in the northern Abra province were badly damaged, with strong tremors sent through the capital Manila
- A 25-year-old construction worker in La Trinidad, Benguet province, died when a three-storey building he was working on collapsed, police said
