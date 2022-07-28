The Philippine government has scrapped a deal to purchase 16 Russian military transport helicopters due to fears of possible US sanctions, Philippine officials said. Photo: AFP
Fearing US sanctions, Philippines scraps US$227 million deal to buy 16 Russian helicopters
- Manila could face possible sanctions under a US federal law called the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act if deal went through
- US$227 million deal to purchase 16 Mi-17 helicopters from Moscow was originally approved by former President Rodrigo Duterte
