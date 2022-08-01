Vietnamese police on Sunday arrested a man after he had robbed two shops selling gold in the central city of Hue, encouraging passers-by to make off with the spoils. Early in the afternoon, at around 1pm local time, the man wearing a police uniform who is believed to be an officer, broke into the first gold shop, using a Russian-made AK-47 assault rifle. He overpowered a member of staff and fired multiple bullets at display cases, police said. The staff member was slightly injured after being hit by broken glass. The ‘officer’ then took two trays filled with gold and jewellery and placed them on the pavement for passers-by to take, Thua Thien Hue Province’s police department said in a statement. Can Vietnam act fast enough to save its corals from a watery grave? He then ran into a second gold shop, about 20 metres away, where he took more gold and jewellery and threw that into the street too, shouting encouragement to people to take the items. Police then arrived at the scene where they surrounded the man and tried to persuade him to surrender. After about an hour, he put down the rifle and handed himself in to police, the statement said. Initial investigations revealed the robber to be a police captain working at a prison, state run newspaper Zing.vn reported. Police are investigating the case for further information.