A Singaporean man accused of murdering his wife in a hotel in England had suffocated her with a pillow to stop her from “nagging him”, British media reported on Monday. Fong Soong Hert, 51, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter on March 18, but denied a charge of murdering his wife, Pek Ying Ling, British broadcaster BBC reported. Pek, 51, was found dead at the County Aparthotel on Westgate Road, Newcastle, on December 6 last year. Fong was later arrested as a suspect. A postmortem concluded that her injuries were consistent with her being smothered by a pillow, CNA reported. Fong was later quoted as having told the Newcastle police, “I just wanted her to keep quiet”. The couple had been on holiday in Europe to visit their children when Pek died. BBC reported on Monday that the Newcastle Crown Court was told that Fong had murdered his wife in their hotel room on the morning of December 6 just hours before they were due to fly to Paris. Fong then called his son, who was at a university in Newcastle, and told him: “I have hurt your mother. She’s gone. She’s dead.” Fong was quoted as saying: “I just lost it. I tried to cover her mouth to shush her. I just lost it.” Singapore woman jailed for 30 years for torturing, killing domestic worker Prosecutor Peter Makepeace QC said there was no known history of violence between the couple, but Pek was not happy that Fong had continued to smoke while he was unwell, after Fong suffered several falls during their trip and had to visit a hospital in Newcastle. Makepeace said Fong may have knelt on his wife’s shoulders during the attack to achieve the required force to kill her. Fong claimed that he had “no memory whatsoever” of the killing and had diminished responsibility for it, an argument Makepeace rejected. The prosecutor added: “He lost his temper, he snapped and he smothered her to death, apparently to stop her scolding him or nagging him or to keep her quiet.” CNA reported that Fong had appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth. Singapore couple divorced over wife’s cat obsession. Husband left after one peed on him During the time in Britain, he had tripped and fallen multiple times, the court heard. The first was on November 27 last year, while the couple was on the Isle of Skye, a small island off the coast of Scotland. After falling down a steep edge while out for a walk, he managed to return to the hotel, where he was attended to by staff members. Fong was given a mix of painkillers by the paramedics before being taken to hospital to be examined. He was kept in hospital overnight and discharged the next morning, before the couple continued their journey around Scotland in a rental car. Later on, Fong went to another hospital for a check because he was still in pain from the fall, the court heard. Singapore elderly couple killed by water heater in ‘truly tragic accident’ The prosecution said the couple continued to Edinburgh to meet their oldest son, and then later to Newcastle by train. The family spent time together, going to a football match and sightseeing. In that time, Fong had several falls requiring him to visit the hospital again. The court then heard that the couple returned to their accommodation at the County Aparthotel after Fong’s discharge from the hospital. They were seen on security surveillance cameras entering their room at 12.17am on December 6, the last time that Pek was seen alive. The maximum penalty for either murder or manslaughter in Britain is life imprisonment. The hearing continues and is expected to last over a week. This article was originally published on TodayOnline .