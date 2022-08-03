Attendees hold signs during a protest against the death penalty at Speakers’ Corner in Singapore in April. Photo: AFP
UN rights office ‘deeply troubled’ by Singapore executions: ‘We deplore the hanging’
- The UN said it deplored the hanging on Tuesday of a Malaysian and a Singaporean for drug trafficking, calling for a halt to all scheduled executions
- Two other men, Abdul Rahim bin Shapiee and Ong Seow Ping, are expected to be executed on Friday, the UN human rights office added in its statement
