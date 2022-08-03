Motorists pass the China-Myanmar border gate in Muse last year. The town lies on the path of a proposed US$8.9 billion high-speed rail link that’s part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: AFP
Myanmar-China border town hit by bomb blast and shootings, killing 2
- No group has so far claimed the attacks in Muse – Myanmar’s main gateway to China – which is home to several militia groups jockeying for control
- One woman died and five people were wounded in a bomb attack on a police traffic post. A later attack killed another person and wounded four more
