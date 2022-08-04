In order to attract more visitors, a hotel in the northern city of Chiang Mai has now come up with a unique special offer: rooms for just 1 baht (US$0.027) per night. Photo/ Handout/Melia Chiang Mai/File
Hotel in Thailand’s Chiang Mai slashes room rates to less than 3 cents per night to boost tourism
- To attract more visitors, a hotel in Thailand’s Chiang Mai has come up with a unique special offer: rooms for just 1 baht ($0.027) per night
- Joint initiative by the Harmonize Hotel, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Robinhood app is only available until August 7
In order to attract more visitors, a hotel in the northern city of Chiang Mai has now come up with a unique special offer: rooms for just 1 baht (US$0.027) per night. Photo/ Handout/Melia Chiang Mai/File