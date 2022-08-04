Samsung is relatively optimistic about smartphone demand in the second half. File photo: Bloomberg
Samsung is relatively optimistic about smartphone demand in the second half. File photo: Bloomberg
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Workers in Vietnam’s Samsung town feel sting of production cuts as global spending slows

  • The South Korean tech giant has scaled back production at the Thai Nguyen plant where the company churns out half of its smartphone output
  • ‘My salary was cut by half last month because I just worked four days and spent the remaining week doing nothing,’ a worker says

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:49pm, 4 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Samsung is relatively optimistic about smartphone demand in the second half. File photo: Bloomberg
Samsung is relatively optimistic about smartphone demand in the second half. File photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE