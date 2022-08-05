The aftermath of the deadly fire at the Mountain B nightspot in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, Thailand. Photo: Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue Foundation
Fire rips through Thailand nightclub, leaving 13 dead and dozens injured
- Fire broke out early Friday at a nightclub in Thailand’s Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok
- Desperate revellers seen fleeing the club screaming, their clothes ablaze, as the huge fire raged
