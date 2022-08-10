President of the new Palawan Nikkeijin chapter Margarette Lumauag, right, and her second-generation Nikkeijin mother Veronica Sabando are seen in their home in Puerto Princesa, a coastal city in the Philippines’ Palawan province, last month. Photo: Kyodo
‘Take pride in your Japanese roots’, Filipino ‘Nikkeijin’ in the Philippines’ Palawan urged

  • The descendants of Japanese soldiers and civilians on the island province in the western Philippines are organising to press for Japanese citizenship
  • Some Filipino-Japanese deliberately changed their family names to avoid retribution after WWII and have reportedly suffered discrimination in schools

Kyodo
Kyodo in Palawan

Updated: 3:17pm, 10 Aug, 2022

