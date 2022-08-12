Members of the LGBTQ community at a pride march in Manila calling for the legalisation of same-sex marriage. Photo: AFP
Same-sex union bill filed in largely Catholic Philippines, put forward by former film star Senator Robin Padilla
- The measure proposes giving same-sex couples the right to obtain a valid license for a civil union, and to be afforded inheritance and adoption rights
- President Marcos supports moves to fight discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, but public sentiment for same-sex civil unions has been negative
