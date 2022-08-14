Malaysia’s economic growth will accelerate this quarter after expanding at the fastest pace in a year, driven by private consumption as activities resume, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz said. Photo: Tengku Zafrul Facebook
Malaysia’s GDP growth to quicken on pent-up demand, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz says
- ‘Restaurants are packed, traffic jams have returned’, finance chief Zafrul Aziz says, with economic recovery also aided by boom in overseas trade
- Outlook expected be more challenging heading into 2023 due to slowdown fear in the global economy, Zafrul adds
