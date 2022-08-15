Protesters against Myanmar’s military junta walk through a Yangon market with posters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. File photo: AP
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 6 more years in prison in closed trial

  • Ousted in 2021 military coup, latest charges alleged she abused position to cheaply rent public land and build residence with charitable donations
  • Suu Kyi has denied all charges; she had already been sentenced to 11 years on sedition, corruption and other charges at earlier trials

Associated Press
Updated: 6:28pm, 15 Aug, 2022

