Lawrence Wong, Singapore’s prime minister-in waiting and current finance minister, speaks during an interview on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Tax the rich? 5 ways Singapore might tackle wealth inequality as it seeks inclusive growth

  • The Southeast Asian financial hub has been a magnet for the well-to-do thanks to its low tax rates and modern infrastructure
  • But it’s already planning to raise income taxes – and its next prime minister has indicated that the government needs to do more to tackle inequity

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:03am, 17 Aug, 2022

