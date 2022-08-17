Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha eats a noodle dish ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday. Domestic producers have been selling basic instant noodles at a loss in the Thai market for months. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand noodle makers plead to raise prices for 1st time in 14 years – by 6 US cents
- Instant noodles have long been a staple for low-income households and are among Thailand’s controlled goods because of their importance
- Domestic producers have been selling their benchmark packs for 17 US cents each since 2008, but rising costs are starting to bite
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha eats a noodle dish ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday. Domestic producers have been selling basic instant noodles at a loss in the Thai market for months. Photo: EPA-EFE