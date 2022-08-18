Singapore will overtake Australia to have Asia’s highest share of millionaires in the adult population by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc. Photo: Shutterstock
Crazy Rich Asians: Singapore to surpass Australia, Hong Kong as Asia’s millionaire capital by 2030: HSBC
- The financial hub is expected to top the list in Asia-Pacific followed by Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the bank wrote in a report on Tuesday
- In absolute terms, mainland China is expected to have around 50 million millionaires by 2030 and India could house more than six million, HSBC said
