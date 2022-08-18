Singapore will overtake Australia to have Asia’s highest share of millionaires in the adult population by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore will overtake Australia to have Asia’s highest share of millionaires in the adult population by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Crazy Rich Asians: Singapore to surpass Australia, Hong Kong as Asia’s millionaire capital by 2030: HSBC

  • The financial hub is expected to top the list in Asia-Pacific followed by Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, the bank wrote in a report on Tuesday
  • In absolute terms, mainland China is expected to have around 50 million millionaires by 2030 and India could house more than six million, HSBC said

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:24pm, 18 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore will overtake Australia to have Asia’s highest share of millionaires in the adult population by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore will overtake Australia to have Asia’s highest share of millionaires in the adult population by 2030, according to a report by HSBC Holdings Plc. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE